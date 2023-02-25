‘I want to show others how to enjoy the music’ Published 9:18 pm Friday, February 24, 2023

Whether it’s lessons or performing, couple is known for sharing music

With a lifetime of interest in music, one Albert Lea couple has devoted much of their lives to sharing that passion with others.

In their 80s, Clarence and Barb Heavner are known throughout the community for their musical talents — playing musical instruments at various locations and also teaching aspiring musicians to develop this same passion.

Clarence said he started playing music when he was 10 years old and ever since then has gone from one instrument to another, teaching himself how to play each time.

“My passion was music,” he said.

“Anytime I heard music, it just did something to me or for me.”

His first instrument was a harmonica, ordered out of a Montgomery Ward catalog, and at the age of 14 he started playing a German-made button accordion. He said his neighbor had one but couldn’t play it, so they loaned it to him.

From there, he went on to the guitar, and then it kept going.

In addition to the harmonica, button accordion and guitar, some of the other instruments he can play include the banjo, mandolin, violin and even a musical saw.

He said he learned how to play the concertina during the COVID-19 pandemic when one of his students was interested in learning how to play it.

Barb plays the piano, organ and piano accordion.

She said she graduated from high school in Emmons and they didn’t have an orchestra; otherwise, she would have possibly gotten into string instruments, too.

She remembers playing the piano as a child at her grandmother’s house near Emmons and said she also remembers her aunts all having pianos.

Barb took formal piano lessons as a child and has gone on to play in church, at weddings and other occasions.

Clarence said though he has always enjoyed music and playing various instruments, he didn’t start teaching lessons until he was about 65.

He estimated he currently has about 15 students, who range in age from 7 to 72. He said they’ve never advertised their lessons, but by word of mouth the students have just kept coming.

He loves seeing his students succeed at their instruments. He fully expects them to someday be better at their instruments than he is — in fact, that is what he hopes for.

He and Barb said they have been proud to see some of the students go on to win awards at the fair or other venues.

“I believe that my passion in music in later years has not been so much of my own enjoyment, but I want to show others how to enjoy the music,” Clarence said.

He said he has taught people of all abilities to play instruments and believes that anyone who is determined and wants to learn can learn how to play an instrument.

He also repairs musical instruments and said it is not uncommon to come home one day and find a box of old instruments on his porch. He said people know they will use the old instruments for parts to fix others.

In addition, the Heavners have performed at most of the care centers in southern Minnesota and northern Iowa.

Clarence has also sold Watkins products for 43 years, and Barb sells Avon.