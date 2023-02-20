Ice house reported stolen and other reports Published 12:10 pm Monday, February 20, 2023

An ice house was reported stolen at 10:12 a.m. Friday on Fountain Lake.

1 arrested on warrants

Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Tyler Anthony Hall on local warrants at 6:59 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Bridge Avenue and Marshall Street.

Juvenile cited for assault, disorderly conduct

Police cited one juvenile for fifth-degree assault and disorderly conduct at 8:53 a.m. Friday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane.

2 arrested after domestic incident

Police arrested Brian John Guy, 56, and Sylvia Garcia Guy, 64, after a report of a domestic disturbance at 11:42 a.m. Friday at 408 E. Fourth St.

Shoplifters reported

A shoplifter was reported at 1 p.m. Friday at 1721 W. Main St.

A shoplifter was reported at 12:03 a.m. Saturday at 2751 E. Main St.

Juveniles cited for e-cigarettes

Police cited two juveniles for possession of an e-cigarette on school property at 2:27 p.m.. Friday at 1601 W. Front St. One of the juveniles was also cited for a small amount of marijuana.

Wallet reported stolen

A wallet was reported stolen at 4:25 p.m. Friday at 208 S. Washington Ave.

Theft by fraud reported

Money was reported fraudulently withdrawn from a checking account at 11:07 a.m. Saturday at 411 S. Broadway.