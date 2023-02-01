ISD 241, MN Published 5:18 am Wednesday, February 1, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

Albert Lea ISD 241, MN

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

Notice is hereby given that Albert Lea ISD 241, MN Requests proposals for:

Group Term Life and Long

Term Disability Insurance

Specifications will be available from National Insurance Services, 250 South Executive Drive, Suite 300, Brookfield, WI 53005, Phone: 800-627-3660. Proposals are due no later than 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, per RFP instructions.

Albert Lea Tribune:

Jan. 28 and Feb. 1, 2023

ISD 241, MN