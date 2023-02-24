Jane Meelker went to be with her Lord and Savior Tuesday morning, February 21st, 2023. A funeral service will be held at the Hollandale Christian Reformed Church in Hollandale, MN on Wednesday March 1, 2023 at 10am. The visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 from 5-7 at the Bayview/Freeborn Funeral Home in Albert Lea, along with an hour before the service at the church. Pastor Wendell Davelaar will be officiating.

Jane was born to Herman and Tena (Lewerke) VanMeekeren in Albert Lea, Minnesota on October 24, 1947. She attended the Hollandale Christian School and Albert Lea High School. She went on to complete a secretarial course at Parsons Business School in Kalamazoo Michigan.

Jane married Gary Meelker on November 19, 1969 in the Hollandale Christian Reformed Church. She was a homemaker and caretaker to her mother. Later, she was employed at the Good Samaratian Society in Albert Lea. Jane enjoyed gardening, shopping, and traveling.

Jane is survived by her husband Gary Meelker; children James and his wife Jennifer Meelker of Hollandale, MN and Andria and her husband Jeff Jensen of Kasson, MN; Grandchildren Hailey Meelker, Will Jensen, Jack Jensen, Thomas Jensen and Emma Jensen.

Jane was preceded in death by her parents, brother Bill VanMeekeren, sister Alice Doorlag and sister Lorene Rietsema.