Lake Mills falls short in bid for state duals

The Lake Mills wrestling team failed in their attempt to qualify for state duals Tuesday night.

Tenth-ranked Lake Mills wrestled well in the opening dual, which was the regional semifinal, against Pocahontas Area.

The Bulldogs jumped out to a 21-0 lead after four weight classes and kept a solid lead the rest of the way to win, 44-24.

“Our kids came out ready to wrestle in the semis against Pocahontas,” said coach Alex Brandenburg. “I didn’t know how our kids would react after a lackluster performance last Thursday, but they left now doubt they were ready to compete.”

Following the win, Lake Mills now faced an uphill battle against fourth-ranked Nashua-Plainfield. Despite having many exciting matches and some great individual performances by the Bulldogs, the Huskies would roll to the victory, 50-15.

“Nashua-Plainfield has a really good team from top to bottom, and we had hoped to go elsewhere for regionals,” Brandenburg said. “I am pleased with how our kids battled all night even when things weren’t going our way.”

With that, Lake Mills finishes the team portion of the season with a 22-6 dual record and much to build upon for the future. Of the 22 wrestlers, only one graduates and 16 are either freshmen or sophomores.

“Our kids made great strides this year technically and mentally,” Brandenburg said. “There is great potential the next couple years to get back to hosting a regional and getting back to state duals.”

Lake Mills 44, Pocahontas Area 24

106- Lucas Oldenkamp (L) pinned Sam White, :59. 113- Geraldo Vazquez (L) won by forfeit. 120- Royce Peterson (L) pinned John Ackerman, 1:26. 126- Hayden Helgeson (L) dec. Joel Carranza, 3-1. 132- William Lawson (P) dec. Carter Christianson, 7-1. 138- Steve Brandenburg (L) maj. dec. Dominic Aljets, 13-2. 145- Verde Klocke (P) dec. Austin Stene, 6-2. 152- Cody Cox (L) pinned Ryan Sommerlot, 3:13. 160- Garrett Ham (L) maj. dec. Cody Nichols, 10-2. 170- Beau Kaufman (L) dec. Ryan Panbecker, 5-2. 182- Deontez WIlliams (P) pinned Ethan Lawson, 1:21. 195- Alex Welander (P) pinned Andrew Grunhovd, 1:54. 220- Wyatt Hanna (L) pinned Dylan Trewyn, :31. 285- Joseph Sanders (P) won by forfeit.

Nashua-Plainfield 50, Lake Mills 15

113- Nic Brase (N) maj. dec. Vazquez, 10-2. 120- Hayden Munn (N) dec. Helgeson, 3-2. 126- Garret Rinken (N) pinned Peterson, 3:26. 132- Kendrick Huck (N) pinned Christianson, :51. 138- Kaden Wilken (N) maj. dec. Brandenburg, 14-4. 145- Cox (L) dec. Devon Blanchard, 6-3. 152- Jackson Carey (N) dec. Ham, 5-3. 160- Kaufman (L) dec. Eli Kalainoff, 7-6. 170- Titus Evan (N) pinned Josiah Kjeldahl, 2:15. 182- Tate White (N) pinned Joe Young, :19. 195- Aiden Sullivan (N) pinned Grunhovd, :45. 220- Hanna (L) dec. Jackson Zwanziger, 8-5. 285- Landon Pratt (N) won by forfeit. 106- Oldenkamp (L) won by forfeit.