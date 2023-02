Lake Mills wrestlers place third, fourth Published 8:00 am Sunday, February 19, 2023

The remaining Lake Mills wrestlers placed third and fourth on the podium Saturday at the close of the Iowa state wrestling tournament.

Lucas Oldenkamp, the Bulldogs’ 106-pounder, placed third after winning both of his consolation matches.

Hayden Helgeson, at 120 pounds, placed fourth.

