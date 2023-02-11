Lakeview Elementary Star Class: I love to read

Published 8:00 pm Friday, February 10, 2023

By Submitted

Students in Maddie Vatland's third-grade class have been enjoying celebrating I Love to Read Month during the month of February. Provided

More News

Sports Memories: Jaycees hand out over $2K in annual snowmobile races

Updates from Upperclassmen: ALHS One Act performs ‘These Shining Lives’

Albert Lea Civic Music announces date for the 2023 music scholarship auditions

Standout Student: Jennave Gomez

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Financials


  • Special Section

    More special sections