LeAnn L. Knutson died February 16, 2023, at her home surrounded by family. She was 78 years old.

LeAnn was born in Albert Lea on July 23, 1944, the daughter of LeRoy and Lorene (Heine) Behr. She graduated from Alden High School in 1962 as the valedictorian of her class. She went on to attend Minnesota State University in Mankato.

She was married to Roger L. Knutson on November 10, 1973, at Trinity Lutheran Church.

Email newsletter signup

LeAnn worked as a banker and bookkeeper at various local businesses including: First Federal, Midwest Federal, Home Federal banks, and Floorcrafters. LeAnn also volunteered much of her time for church and community groups such as Lutheran Brotherhood, WELCA, St. John’s of Albert Lea, Ascension Lutheran Church Altar Guild, and the Ecumenical Food Pantry. Spending time with her grandchildren, reading, baking, and doing puzzles in any form were her favorite hobbies.

LeAnn is survived by her husband, Roger Knutson; children: Amy (Jon) Zabel of Eagan, Jeff (Janine) Knutson of Mankato; grandchildren: Jacob and Megan Zabel; sisters: Sue (Jerry) Clapsaddle of Littleton, Colorado, Judy (Mike) Nelson of Baxter, Debby Behr of Shoreview, Lori (Paul) Williamson of Baxter; brothers- and sisters-in-law: Alvin Knutson of Alden, Laura (Jerry) Heitland of Clear Lake, Iowa, Karen Warren of Owatonna, Jim Knutson of Clear Lake, Iowa, Becky Knutson of Albert Lea; and numerous nieces and nephews.

LeAnn was preceded in death by her parents: LeRoy and Lorene (Heine) Behr; father-in-law and mother-in-law: Lester and Hattie (Winter) Knutson; brothers- and sisters-in-law: Emil and Ardella Simacek, Janice Knutson, Barry Warren, Lloyd Knutson; and nephews: Terry Knutson and Jeffery Heitland.

The funeral service for LeAnn will be held at 10:30am on Monday, February 20th at Ascension Lutheran Church of Albert Lea. Visitation will be at the church, one hour before the service. Pastor Mark Boorsma will be officiating.

Memorials are preferred to Concordia Lutheran Church of Pickerel Lake Cemetery Fund.