Legion Riders to host chili cookoff

Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, February 14, 2023

By Submitted

Albert Lea American Legion Riders will host their annual chili cook-off, soup supper and silent auction from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday. There is a free will donation, and all proceeds will go towards the annual scholarship fund. Sample chili for free and vote for a winner. Cooks should bring a crockpot of chili by noon. Cost is $5 per entry. For more information contact Duane Thomas as 507-402-3006. Albert Lea American Legion Post 56 is at 142 N. Broadway Ave.

