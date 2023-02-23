LeRoy M. Shea, age 71, of Evansville died unexpectedly of natural causes at his daughter’s home in Perham on Sunday, February 19, 2023.

Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m., Monday, February 27, 2023, at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Brandon with Fr. Peter VanderWeyst officiating. Interment will take place at the church cemetery.

Visitation is 4-7 p.m., Sunday with a KC Rosary at 6:30 p.m., followed by a prayer service at the Lind Family Funeral Home in Alexandria. The visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church.

LeRoy Michael was born on July 13, 1951, to Leo and Ermalinda (Wagner) Shea in Alexandria. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Ann’s Catholic Church. He attended Brandon Public Schools and graduated in 1969. Following his education, he worked construction for a while and then at Frank’s Standard in Brandon. He was united in marriage to Debra Ann Henneman on December 28, 1974, at St. Ann’s Catholic Church. Following their marriage, he continued to work at Frank’s Standard. He later became part owner and renamed it “Bob & Roy’s” which he operated for several years. LeRoy started working for Douglas Machine and retired in July of 2016, after 32 years of service. He was a volunteer on the Brandon Fire Department for 22 years and a life-long member of St. Ann’s Catholic Church and a member of the KC’s. LeRoy and Deb loved to travel, spending time in Ireland, United Kingdom, and Alaska and as a family, Fort Myers Beach, and Disney World. The highlight of their travels was taking their entire family to the South Padre Island for a vacation. LeRoy was an avid golfer, enjoyed puzzles, playing solitaire on his iPad, baking, feeding birds, reading, and sitting on the dock fishing. He especially enjoyed attending his grandchildren’s activities and being a huge part of their lives.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Richard Shea; sister-in-law, Cathy Shea; nephew, Riley Shea; and two infant nieces.

LeRoy is survived by his wife of 48 years, Debra; two sons, Robb (Kelly) Shea and Ryan (Jolean) Shea; two daughters, MaryAnn (Tim) Studer and Marlena Shea; seven grandchildren, Brianna (fiancé, Seth Stettler) Shea, Isaac Shea, Stephanie, Kristen, Katie, Emily, and Annabelle Meissner; four brothers, Tom Shea, Pat (Mary) Shea, Willie (Janis) Shea, and Jerry (Linda) Shea; five sisters, Judi (Jim) Korkowski, MaryAnn (John) Roers, Patricia Shea, Linda (Gareth) Klimek, and Debbie (Peter) Wood; along with numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews; and great-great nieces and nephews.

Arrangements provided by Lind Family Funeral & Cremation services, lindfamilyfh.com.