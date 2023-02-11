Letter: Cheerleaders need to be commended Published 8:30 pm Friday, February 10, 2023

Grace, kindness, good sportsmanship, professional and friendly are words I use to describe the Alden-Conger cheer squad! I commend the members of the squad for their upstanding behavior at the girls’ basketball game on Feb. 9, 2023, against Lake Crystal. Not only were they an excellent cheer squad, even helping with the Albert Lea youth cheer and dance team, but they were kind enough to say a cheer for a member of the opposing team who reached a 1,000-point milestone. On top of that, they even came over to her after the game to congratulate her and the team. This was noticed by many people and says a lot about the kind of young women they are: humble, respectful and kind. Their behavior is a shining light that radiates throughout the entire community and beyond! I extend my gratitude and appreciation to the cheer squad, their coaches, the students, the Alden-Conger School District, players and parents! Well done! Thanks for making the world a brighter place for others!

Gina Cooper

Lake Crystal