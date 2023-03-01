Letter: Civil War Roundtable to feature trivia Published 8:30 pm Tuesday, February 28, 2023

The upcoming Civil War Roundtable session will depart from the format of past Roundtable sessions as Ben and Deb Mortensen will be orchestrating a Civil War trivia game, commencing at 7 p.m. on Thursday evening in the media center of Southwest Middle School. This is a free event open to the general public. At the conclusion of the session, Ben and/or Deb will pull names from the hat for among those attending this session to win a book topically related to the Civil War.

Rick Mammel

Albert Lea