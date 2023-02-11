Letter: Do you believe in forgiveness? Published 8:30 pm Friday, February 10, 2023

Recently I wrote a letter to the editor that was published in the Albert Lea Tribune Feb. 5. If you read it like there were two subjects written, you read it correctly. Was it on purpose? No it wasn’t. While I could give you a few excuses of what took place, I’m not going to and simply accept the fact that I made a mistake.

My original letter was attempted to be geared toward those people who were released from prison but not allowed to vote due to the probation period that was assigned. I found it hurtful that some members of the House of Representatives continued to find petty excuses not to vote for the restoration of the vote for those released from prison while on probation.

It was obvious that forgiveness and accepting these people back into the general population completely was not in the cards based on the discussion that took place, and the many amendments that were attempted to be passed. More than likely the same petty excuses will or already have, continue on the Senate floor.

Email newsletter signup

Despite what we say in the Pledge of Allegiance, we are not a country under God, nor do we truly come together when we say, “and Justice for All” in the pledge. Nor when many Christians say the Lord’s prayer. Many do not follow or believe the portion of the prayer where it states, “forgive us our trespasses as we forgive those who have trespassed against us.” We continue to pick and choose when to forgive and when not to forgive. You can’t have it both ways.

Forgiveness is hard to do sometimes. It is, however, an extremely important step to take if you want to heal and be whole with God. This leads to the people whom you hang around with or follow. Do they believe in forgiveness? Does your leader in life lead in such a way to bring people together and forgive others? What is the tone of the language used of your friends or leaders?

No doubt perhaps this past week, comments were made, “What was Tuveson thinking when he wrote his article?” Now you know. I made a mistake — I accept it. Will you forgive me?

Paul Tuveson

Woodbury