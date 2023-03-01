Letter: Don’t fix what isn’t broken

Published 8:30 pm Tuesday, February 28, 2023

By Submitted

Why would you try to fix something that isn’t broken? I think our current logo is beautiful. It looks like a sailboat, representing the many boats that are often seen on our beautiful Fountain Lake. It’s a logo we can be proud of, unlike the ones being suggested.

Wouldn’t the city leaders’ time be better spent trying to bring big industry to town or revamping the state of our retail? Many of us don’t have a computer to order online.

Sandra Nelson
Albert Lea

