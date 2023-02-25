Letter: Don’t forget the taxpayers will be paying Published 8:30 pm Friday, February 24, 2023

The Minnesota Legislature is controlled by the Democrats and the bills they are planning to get through: Free lunch for every student, paid sick leave, legal marijuana. I am amazed that the voters do not understand that everything is paid by the taxpayer — the government does not pay for anything. As soon as they get rid of the $17 billion, they will be asking for a tax increase! I would rather see our roads fixed, and more school aid, plus keep about $10 billion for a rainy day.

Russel E. Tordoff

Glenville