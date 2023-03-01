Letter: If we allow a mother to kill her own child, what will be next? Published 8:30 pm Tuesday, February 28, 2023

Since May of 2022, there have been over 100 incidents of vandalism, violence and destruction aimed at churches and pro-life pregnancy centers around the nation. On Jan. 11, the U.S. House passed resolution HR 1233, which affirms the sanctity of life and the important role that pro-life facilities, groups and churches play in supporting pregnant women, infants and families. Just three Democrats joined 219 Republicans in favor of the resolution. So far, the Biden Administration hasn’t lifted a finger to prosecute any of the people charged in these malicious crimes!

On a similar note, a local Democratic official named Michael Hugo is facing backlash for comments he made at a Framingham, Massachusetts, city council meeting in which he said he feared disabled children place an “undue burden” on local taxpayers if their parents do not abort them!

“Our fear,” he said, “is that if an unqualified sonographer misdiagnoses a heart defect, and organ defect, spina bifida or an encephalopathic defect, this becomes a very local issue because our school budget will have to absorb the cost of a child in special education.”

Email newsletter signup

This reckless and harmful statement really goes to the heart of the issue of where the lunatic fringe and its culture of death agenda is trying to take us as a nation!

I have a great love and respect for the late Mother Teresa of Calcutta. She once called abortion the greatest destroyer of peace in the world.

“If we accept that a mother can kill her own child, how can we tell other people not to kill one another?”

I challenge anyone to look around, listen to the news (if you can stomach it) and not see the glaring truth of that statement that she made. Mass shootings are a near daily occurrence in our country. Unjust wars rage all over the world. Families are torn apart by strife, greed, envy and grudges. Life, it would seem, no longer is considered sacred and inviolable.

The future St. Mother Teresa warned us that when life is devalued to the point where our laws allow a mother to kill her own child, don’t be surprised at what will follow.

Scott Bute

Alden