Letter: It has been a good run as manager of Marion Ross theater Published 8:30 pm Friday, February 3, 2023

To the people of Albert Lea and surrounding area,

I wish to thank all those who attended concerts I brought into the Marion Ross Performing Arts Center over the past decade. I enjoyed being ACT’s building manager very much, as it was in the center of my wheelhouse for sure! I also had the pleasure of meeting countless wonderful entertainers over those years.

Also a huge thanks to my wife, Barb, for all the help she gave me with this endeavor, such as lining up ushers and being there with me for all those shows!

So it is with bittersweet feelings I leave that position. All good things must end.

It was a great run of well over 150 shows and concerts!

Thank you from the bottom of my heart!

Neil Lang

Albert Lea