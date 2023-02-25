Letter: Say thank you to a social worker during the month of March Published 8:30 pm Friday, February 24, 2023

I am writing to recognize and thank our excellent school social workers. Thanks to them this community is able to provide and distribute weekly weekend food backpacks to over 500 students in Albert Lea. The social workers organize the parental permission for the students in need. They confidentially distribute the packets every week. They also see to the needs of many students, whether it be supplies, winter clothing, field trip fees, a listening and caring person for them to confide in, they give extra care to students so that they can be better learners and feel accepted. Thank you Katie Nielsen, Amy Brouwers, Stephanie Engebretson, Nicole Brooks, Kim Nelson, Mary Larscheid and Kim Danner.

We really are so thankful for all that you do for our children. Also thank you to county social workers, care center social workers and all social workers in this community.

Julie Drommerhausen

Food For Backpacks team member

Grace Lutheran Church