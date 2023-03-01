Letter: Why not talk about virtues of own party? Published 8:30 pm Tuesday, February 28, 2023

I am writing in response to the Feb. 8 My Point of View article written by Jennifer Vogt-Erickson. Putting forth a list of the moral failures of Republicans seems unnecessary. I don’t know many Republicans who won’t admit to the flaws within their party. I suppose a rebuttal article listing the moral failures of certain Democrats could follow — but I doubt that will happen since it leads to nowhere. Suggesting Jesus would promote transgenderism — which can lead to child mutilation, or abortion — which always leads to the death of a child, is ludicrous. Please don’t believe that about Jesus. The family values message of most Republicans I know would promote equality and opportunity for all people. Peggy Bennett does not oppose free lunches for those who need it. She does oppose a bigger government system that is required to fulfill the needs of every person — which is what a socialistic or communistic system would espouse. The author seems to devote many of her columns to attacking Republicans rather than talking about the virtues of her own party. That doesn’t seem like good journalism.

Jerry Goodmanson

Stillwater