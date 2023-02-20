Life-saving heroes find love Published 3:14 pm Monday, February 20, 2023

Couple aims for simplicity and beauty in wedding

Photography by Aaron Guzman Photography



Bride: Karina (Amundson-Arnold) Kunze

Livelihood: E911 dispatcher for Freeborn County

Groom: Joshua Kunze

Livelihood: Full-time firefighter for Austin Fire Department

Wedding date: Nov. 4, 2022

Where was your wedding and reception?

Our wedding and reception were at The Barn of Chapeau Shores in Albert Lea.

Why did you choose that location?

We loved everything about the venue. The location, the simplicity and beauty of the property. Chad and Jayne (owners) were a bonus — they made sure the entire day ran smoothly.

Did you have a theme for the wedding?

I can’t say that we really had a theme for the wedding. We just wanted it simple. Colors were navy, maroon and blush.

Tell us about the dress.

My wedding dress was a Madison James gown from Fringe and Lace By Brittany in Northwood. If you’re in the market, definitely make the trip — it’s worth it. Brittany and her staff were beyond helpful and made the experience so much more enjoyable.

Tell us about the flowers.

Our flowers were done by Holly Miller, owner of Holly Miller Designs. She definitely has talent, passion and a huge heart, which comes out in her work. She took my fairytale vision and completely turned it into a reality. The flower arrangements were breathtaking. She’s always super fun and easy to communicate with. Not sure many know, but she offers beautiful flower arrangements weekly as well. Highly recommended!

Other decorations?

I can’t say we had too many other decorations, other than some lanterns made by my father and one of his co-workers, which Holly decorated so beautifully; a popcorn bar made by my sweet mother-in-law, Wendy; and our beautiful unity ceremony piece (three cords) made by a dear friend, Jody Olson.

Tell us about the cake.

Our wedding cake was a very simple one-tier white lemon-flavored cake made by my Aunt Marie Hayner. She also made a variety of several tasty desserts, including some German chocolate cupcakes and mini cheesecakes. We also had a few dozen decorative cookies made by Taylor Bordelon. So much talent.

What was your favorite detail?

I would have to say one of our favorite details would be the decision to have Jake’s Pizza and Grinder Deli Subs. I think most would agree that was a delicious choice.

My other favorite detail would be that my grandmother brought one of my grandfathers’ handkerchiefs, and I was able to wrap it around my flowers as a reminder he’s always with us.

What were you most nervous about?

I can honestly say I wasn’t nervous about the day as I was making one of the best decisions of my life.

What was your most memorable moment?

The day itself was very memorable for us. But I absolutely loved having our photographer, Aaron Guzman, and videographer, Matt Loeffler, by our side through the entire day, capturing some of our most intimate moments. There were lots of laughs along with some happy tears, but having them truly capture it all was something I’ll never forget.