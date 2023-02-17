Linda Kay Williamson

Linda Kay (Olson) Williamson of Glenville MN passed away February 10th, 2023.

Linda was born July 27th, to Lewis and Bernice Olson of Albert Lea. She graduated from Albert Lea High School in 1966. She had many jobs throughout the years, The Stables Supper Club, Holiday Inn, The Elks Club, Streaters and Farmstead.

She was united in Marriage to Brad Hammer and together they had two sons, Chad and Jace Hammer, they later divorced.

Linda was remarried to Ed Williamson of Glenville on September 3rd, 2005.

Linda is survived by her husband Ed, Sons Chad (Julie) Hammer, Jace (Jill) Hammer. Stepsons Matt (Krista) Williamson and Phil Williamson, Grandchildren, Jayden and Andre, Megan and Lincoln. Four brothers Robert (Regis) Olson, Roger (Marlene) Olson, Lew Olson, and twin brother Larry (Lanette) Olson. Three sisters, Darlene Krause, Patty (Butch) Hintz, Susan (John) Robinette, along with many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents Lewis and Bernice Olson, Sister’s Elaine, Beverly, Harriet, Kathleen, Karen, Joan and her brother Richard, Sister in Law Jan Olson, brothers in law Reinhart Baller, RJ Potter and Bill Shefar, many Aunts and Uncles, and her niece (godchild) Kim Hintz.

Linda loved life and everyone in it, she loved her horses and all her pets. She loved music and singing to Patsy Cline. She loved singing karaoke and dancing, she also loved decorating.

Family service will be held March 4th, 2023 at 10 am at Bayview Funeral Home. Afterwards there will be a celebration of life at Glenville Community Hall Saturday March 4th from 1pm-4pm.