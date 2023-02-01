Looking back: Weddings throughout the years in Freeborn County Published 3:11 pm Wednesday, February 1, 2023

By Linda Evenson

Photos courtesy Freeborn County Historical Museum

Weddings are a unique and individual experience for each couple.

One local couple was married in a public ceremony at Fountain Lake Park during Col. Albert Lea Days in 1940. The Albert Lea municipal band provided music prior to the ceremony and played the wedding march as the bridal party entered the park and proceeded to the bandshell. Russell Doud and Loretta Kappas were united in a double ring ceremony. A choral group sang several songs and the recessional march was performed by the band.

In 1900, Otis Wyman and Mary Janson were married at midnight at the home of the bride’s parents on Front Street.

About 30 relatives and friends were in attendance. The ceremony was followed by a wedding feast.

Arthur Throlson and Ruby Overlie were married at “high noon” Wednesday, Sept. 27, 1922, at the home of the bride’s mother. The couple walked to the altar as the wedding march played on the Victrola. The bride wore a dark blue tricotine suit, canton crepe blouse and matching hat. As the couple were leaving for their honeymoon, a group of fellow firemen of the groom drove up in a fire truck. To the couple’s chagrin, the newlyweds were driven through the city in the truck.