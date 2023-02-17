Lorraine G. (Bauman) Haddy

Lorraine G. Haddy, 78, formally of Albert Lea, MN, passed away on February 14, 2023, at Benedictine Living Community Living, Owatonna, MN.

A visitation for Lorraine will be held on Thursday February 23rd from 4-7 pm at Bayview Freeborn Funeral Home. A private family burial will take place at Hillcrest Cemetery, Albert Lea on Friday February 24th.

Lorraine Gladys (Bauman) Haddy was born on March 27, 1944, to Joseph and Gladys (Wilson) Bauman in Albert Lea, MN. Lorraine grew up in Albert Lea and graduated from Albert Lea High School May of 1962. Lorraine married Joseph L. Haddy on September 19, 1964. The couple welcomed two sons, Dean and Randy, and lived in Lakeville and Owatonna before moving to Willmar, MN in 1976. Lorraine was a stay-at-home mom for the most part but enjoyed selling AVON products and being a part of the Ladies Auxiliary for Finstad-Week VFW post #1639 in Willmar. In 2014 Lorraine moved back to the area. Lorraine enjoyed spending time with family and friends and attending her grandchildren’s activities.

Lorraine is survived by two sons and seven grandchildren: Dean (and Casey) Haddy of Farmington (Alex, Sean, Meghan, Lucas, Jackson), and Randy (and Cheryl) Haddy of Sauk Rapids (Belle and Ethan); one sister, Delores, six brothers Robert (Alberta), Kenneth (Georgette), Richard, Gary, Stanley (Melissa) and Curtis and many other nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

Blessed be her memory.