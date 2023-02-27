Lottery tickets stolen and other reports

Published 9:48 am Monday, February 27, 2023

By Staff Reports

Police received a report at 11:09 a.m. Friday of lottery tickets that were reported stolen at 901 W. Main St.

 

Door reported damaged

Email newsletter signup

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 11:09 a.m. Sunday of a door that was damaged at 100 First Ave. NE in Clarks Grove.

 

Fuel tank stolen

A 50-gallon fuel tank was reported stolen at 11:54 a.m. Friday at 2046 Sorensen Road.

 

1 cited for DWI

Police arrested Bryce Jackson Wright, 23, after receiving a report of a pickup that sideswiped a semi at 12:21 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Southeast Broadway and South Shore Drive. He was cited for fourth-degree driving while intoxicated, open container and .08 blood alcohol content or more in two hours.

 

2 arrested on warrants

Police arrested Robert Benjamin Willaby, 35, on a warrant at 4:11 p.m. Friday near the intersection of East Third Street and James Avenue.

Police arrested Jacey Taylor Anderson, 24, on a local warrant after a traffic stop at 7:45 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Southeast Broadway and Edina Avenue.

 

Thefts reported

Three thefts in the previous week were reported at 5:09 p.m. Friday at 1550 Blake Ave.

Multiple items were reported stolen at 7:51 a.m. Saturday at 2510 Bridge Ave.

 

1 arrested on warrant, drug possession

Police arrested Troy Jay Thompson, 42, on a local warrant, fifth-degree possession, uninsured vehicle, driving after suspension and driving without headlights after a traffic stop at 8:41 p.m. Friday at East Main Street and Prospect Avenue.

 

Hit-and-run crash reported

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 11:14 a.m. Saturday on North Second Avenue.

 

Theft by fraud reported

Police received a report at 1:25 p.m. Saturday of theft by fraud at 712 Bridge Ave.

 

1 arrested for domestic assault

Police arrested Reece Allen Schultz, 36, for domestic assault at 11:13 p.m. Saturday at 316 E. Second St.

 

1 arrested for DWI

Police arrested Charles Westley Miller, 54, for fourth-degree driving while intoxicated after a traffic stop at 3:34 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Fountain Street and North St. Mary Avenue.

More News

Law enforcement officers respond to hoax active shooter calls in both Albert Lea, Austin

Bringing floors and heirlooms ‘back to life’

Teenager flown to Rochester after snowmobile crash

Albert Lea falls to New Prague in boys’ hockey section semifinal

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Financials


  • Special Section

    More special sections