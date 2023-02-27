Lucky’s Pub to open soon in Hayward Published 4:00 pm Monday, February 27, 2023

HAYWARD — What once was old is now new, as Lucky’s Pub is getting ready to open in Hayward.

Owner Amie Bartlett described the process as “trying to bring back the business that had been very successful in the community,” referring to the now-closed Julio’s Bar.

“We had an opportunity to explore purchasing this building, and we currently are in the process of obtaining licensing with the health department, the Minnesota Health Department, for a restaurant and liquor licensing,” she said, referring to herself and business partner Jay Sullivan.

The process from pursuing to purchasing the building in September 2022 took almost two years, but she said the idea crossed her mind previously, though she never considered it seriously until the opportunity presented itself.

“This used to be an establishment that we would visit when it was up and operating,” she said. “We really enjoyed coming here, we enjoyed meeting up in this community. I think it’s missed by a lot of people.”

Because the approximately 4,000 square-foot area is located by the trails that bikes and snowmobiles used, and because she herself enjoyed stopping by Julio’s when it was open, she thought it was a good spot.

Bartlett, who has experience as a registered nurse, said her parents owned a restaurant and her father owned a business.

“I’m not new to small business ownership,” she said.

And as a nurse, she managed a birth center and had 20 years of experience on the floor treating patients.

“I’ve got a lot of experience working with people and running a staff,” she said.

With their experience operating Harmony Park, she said she thought she had some experience in the industry.

She has also helped Sullivan operate Harmony Park, where her responsibilities included maintaining the pub at the park.

Besides Lucky’s Pub, she either co-owns or manages two other businesses, which she feels will help.

“Just all the sides of it, from being back in the office to working with people, the hiring, the licensing, all of that has been a part of some of the other businesses, so a lot of overlap with that,” she said.

Her vision for Lucky’s Pub was to provide a “well-run, well-managed” space for the community to socialize and enjoy food. She also wants to showcase local arts and music and portray the history of Harmony Park, and she’s excited to have an outdoor patio.

“[Marrying] these two together is sort of a fun vision for us to explore all the opportunities that that may bring,” she said.

She’s also appreciative of all the support she has received.

“I’ve received amazing community support so far from the city of Hayward,” she said. “They’ve been just a pleasure to work with throughout the whole process of purchasing the building and closing on it, and now working through all the technicalities of getting permits and getting licensed.”

Bartlett declined to say how much the purchase cost.

Lucky’s Pub will be at 103 E. Front St., and it is Bartlett’s hope to have Lucky’s Pub opened by sometime in April.