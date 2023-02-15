Marcelino “Marce” Talamantes Jr.

Marcelino (Marce) Mercado Talamantes Jr., 64, of Albert Lea, passed away on February 12, 2023, at Mayo Clinic in Austin, MN.

Born on December 1, 1958, in Plainview, TX, he was the son of Marcelino Talamantes, Sr. and the late Mary Ellen (Mercado) Talamantes. Early in his childhood, Marcelino and his family moved to Albert Lea, where he graduated from Albert Lea High School in 1977. In August 2013, Marcelino was united in marriage to Carol Talamantes and together the couple shared nearly ten years.

A mechanic most of his life, Marce enjoyed working with his hands and was known to work on the cars of friends and loved ones. Employed at Select Foods in Albert Lea, Marce was selfless in his endeavors to serve others. You could often find Marce working in his garden or tinkering on something in the shed. He loved spending time outdoors. Whether it was on the lake boating or fishing, soaking up the sun in his yard, or taking a walk with his fur buddy Soda. A dog lover his whole life, you would rarely see Marce without one of his fur buddies tagging along. Regardless of whether or not he knew you his whole life or had just met you, he was always willing to offer a helping hand.

Email newsletter signup

In addition to his wife, Carol, Marcelino’s memory will be cherished by his father, Marcelino, Sr.; his son, Joey (Amy) Talamantes; step-son, Levi (Sharon) Hughes; six grandchildren, Trey (Christina) Talamantes, Caleb Talamantes, Aunnamae Hughes, Clara Hughes, Levi Hughes Jr., Makayla Hughes; a great-grandchild, Charlie Talamantes; five siblings, Fabian (Leann) Talamantes, Daniel (Beth) Talamantes, Mary Talamantes (Kevin), Gina (Dave) Keith, and Jacob Talamantes; numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members and friends.

Marcelino was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Ellen Talamantes; paternal grandparents, Eucebio and Hilaria Talamantes; maternal grandparents, Alvino and Severa Mercado; nephews, Dakota Talamantes, Jacob Talamantes Jr., and niece Maribelle Sokolofsky-Talamantes.

A memorial mass will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at St. Theodore Catholic Church, with a visitation beginning one hour prior to the service. The family will also receive friends at a visitation to be held on Friday, February 24, 2023 from 4-5:45 PM with rosary service beginning at 5:45 PM at Bonnerup Funeral & Cremation Services in Albert Lea. Inurnment will be at Hillcrest Cemetery.