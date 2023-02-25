Margie L. Brones, age 87 of Lake Mills passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at her daughter, Lori’s home in rural Lake Mills, Iowa.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, March 3, 2023 at Schott Funeral Homes-Mittelstadt Chapel in Lake Mills with Pastor Randy Baldwin officiating and burial services following at Salem Memorial Cemetery.

Visitation will be Thursday, March 2, from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Schott Funeral Home-Mittelstadt Chapel, 902 E Main St in

Lake Mills and will continue one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Friday.

The family suggests that memorials be directed to MercyOne Hospice of North Iowa, the Lake Mills Ambulance Service and Salem Lutheran Church.

Margie was born on May 16, 1935 to Emma Nicholson Thrond and Anders Theoline Thrond at the family home in Worth County, Iowa. She was baptized at Silver Lake Lutheran Church in Worth County, Iowa and confirmed at Emmons Lutheran Church in Emmons, Minnesota. She grew up on the family farm, attended grade school at Silver Lake District 2 Country School and graduated from Emmons High School in the class of 1951. Margie excelled in all academic areas studying advanced grade level subjects leading her to graduate from high school at the age of 16. Margie was involved in music, plays and intramural sports like softball and basketball.

Margie met the love of her life, Max Brones at a dance and they began dating. Max corresponded with Margie via air mail for 2 years while he served in the armed services during the Korean Conflict from 1951-1953. When Max returned from the army, Margie spent time with Max after her office job riding along with him to sale barns and to the Wilson and Hormel plants. Margie also attended Max’s baseball games on the weekends to watch him catch and hit home runs. Max and Margie were married at Bethany Lutheran Church in Thompson, Iowa on October 17, 1953. They first made their home in Joice and later settled in Lake Mills.

Margie loved being a mother and stayed at home to raise her children. She was actively involved with her children’s education and activities including nursery school, public school, Sunday school, the public library, scouts and 4-H. She made sure to provide many opportunities and experiences for her children to learn and grow by taking them to amusement parks, sporting events, swimming and family trips. Margie often cared for and enjoyed having nieces Mary, Amy and nephew Ger be a part of the family’s activities. She hosted wonderful birthday celebrations and holiday family gatherings for her family as well. Margie loved being a grandmother and a great-grandmother and enjoyed attending special events like baptisms, confirmations, graduations, concerts and cheering them on at sporting events.

Margie always acted with great love, kindness, compassion and care towards others. These attributes led her to a career as a nurse. After all her children were in school she became a non-traditional college student studying nursing. Margie graduated from North Iowa Area Community College in 1979 with a Diploma in Practical Nursing (LPN) and again in 1982 with a Degree of Associate in Applied Science in Nursing (RN). She began her career as a Registered Nurse at the Forest City Community Hospital. She left the hospital to work for Winnebago County Public Health as a Public Health Nurse and was later promoted to Administrator and held that position until she retired.

Margie was also a faithful caregiver to her family. When Max’s Alzheimer’s disease had progressed and he entered the Lutheran Retirement Home in Northwood, she drove from Lake Mills to be with him twice a day and spent hours at a time there helping care for him. After Max’s death, Margie lived with her granddaughter, Megan, for several years to help take care of her great grandchildren, Braylon, Kolbie and Kameron. Margie was such a faithful servant of God. Her faith in God was most important to her and sustained and strengthened her in every aspect of her life.

Survivors include four children, Lynn Brones (Laura) of Johnston, Iowa, Lee (Nisi) Brones of Louisville, Kentucky, Lisa (Chris) Huber of Louisville, Kentucky, and Lori (Scott) Westcott of Lake Mills; grandchildren; Brock (April) Brones, Brett Brones, Keona (Antiwuan) Satterfield, Bryan (Joya) Coatley, Jr., Marques Brones, Brandon Brones, Kelsea (Anthony) Hardesty, Alex Huber, Ashley Huber, Megan Fjelstad, Morgan (Caleb) Dirksen, and Madison Westcott; and great-grandchildren, Anthony, Avery, Kori, Ryleigh, Simone, Skylar, Leelyn, Lucas, Braylon, Kolbie Margie, and Kameron. Margie is also survived by her three brothers, Arnold (Darlene) Thrond, Truman (Barbara) Thrond, Dale (Kathy) Thrond, brother-in-law Ed Sewald and many nephews and nieces.

She was preceded in death by her husband Max Brones; parents Anders and Emma Thrond; in-laws Lyle and Thelma Brones; sisters-in-law, Beverly Thrond and Diane Sewald.

