Marilynn Lois (Tolzman) Johnson

Marilyn Lois (Tolzman) Johnson, aged 87, of Rochester, MN, passed away Wednesday February 15, 2023, at Samaritan Bethany in Rochester, MN. Marilyn was born January 29, 1936, to Louis and Lydia Tolzman in Albert Lea, MN. Marilyn graduated from Albert Lea High School, she later married Robert L. Johnson on October 7, 1956. Robert and Marilyn moved to Rochester in 1969.

Marilyn worked at various jobs throughout her lifetime. Upon graduating from nursing school in 1978 she worked for Woodside Convalescent Center and Bear Creek services until she retired. In 1982 Marilyn also became a member of the Rochester Police Reserves. In the early years of Rochester Paws and Claws existence Marilyn worked with the cats at the cat shelter. She enjoyed sewing, reading and writing poetry among many other things, she was a “construction” minded person, building many things from just a vision. She designed and built a few homes for her and her family.

Marilyn is survived by her three children, Kathy (Mike) Maloney of Yellville, Arkansas, Kris (Craig) Hall of Rochester, MN and her son David (Mary) Johnson in addition to 6 Grandchildren and 4 Great-Grandchildren and 2 Great-Great-Grandchildren with another on the way. She was preceded in death her by her parents and her husband.

Always wanting to teach those around her Marilyn has chosen to donate her body to medical science.

No memorial service will be held at this time.

The family thanks the devoted and caring caretakers at Samaritan Bethany and Season’s Hospice for all of their help and hard work during this time of their loss.

Memorials may be given to a local animal shelter in her memory.