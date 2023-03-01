Mayo ambulance sites recognized by state board for outstanding service in 2022 Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, February 28, 2023

The Emergency Medical Services Regulatory Board (EMSRB) has recognized several Mayo Clinic ambulance services for providing outstanding prehospital clinical care in 2022.

“We are proud of this recognition by the EMSRB for outstanding care of our patients,” said Kris Keltgen, Mayo Clinic Ambulance operations manager. “The honor reflects the dedication of our wonderful staff who provide high-quality care every day in our communities.”

The measures included evaluating the quality of patient care in cases of strokes, chest pain, trauma and pediatrics. The 95 services in Minnesota recognized had to achieve a performance rating of 80% or higher in five or more individual performance measures.

The Mayo Clinic Ambulance sites recognized are:

Mayo Clinic Ambulance in Albert Lea

Mayo Clinic Ambulance in Austin

Mayo Clinic Ambulance in Duluth

Mayo Clinic Ambulance in Fairmont

In collaboration with EMS physicians from across the state, the EMSRB established multiple clinical advisory performance measures that could be used to benchmark and highlight “the wonderful prehospital care that Minnesotans receive every day from our dedicated EMTs and paramedics,” according to Dylan Ferguson, executive director of the EMSRB.