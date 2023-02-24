Minnesota EagleCam nest buried by fresh snow — but that may be a good thing Published 4:04 pm Friday, February 24, 2023

As people across Minnesota dig out from this week’s winter storm, so too are the feathered residents of the nest featured on the state Department of Natural Resources’ EagleCam.

The storm left more than a foot of snow across much of the state, and the livestream Thursday morning initially showed one of the eagles nearly buried while on the nest. It later got up and repositioned itself, clearing some of the snow.

In an update ahead of the storm, the DNR said the snow could be beneficial for the bald eagles.

“Both of the eagles have delivered more nesting material in anticipation of the coming snow storm … The snow will provide insulation for the eggs as they incubate. The eggs are now nestled further down in the soft fur, feathers, leaves and grasses tucked in around them,” the agency reported.

There were two eggs in the nest at last report — the second arriving last weekend. The first arrived on Feb. 15.

The DNR said it’s possible the female may lay a third egg. Chicks are expected to hatch in just over a month.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Minnesota DNR’s EagleCam livestream. It’s attracted viewers from around the nation and 150 other countries.