Minnesota Energy Resources gives to playground

Published 8:00 pm Friday, February 10, 2023

By Submitted

Representatives from Minnesota Energy Resources on Wednesday present a check for $5,000 for the All Together Albert Lea Inclusive Playground. Provided

