Minnesota Watersheds elects local manager Published 8:00 pm Friday, February 10, 2023

Shell Rock River Watershed District Manager Brad Kramer has been elected to the Minnesota Watersheds (formerly Minnesota Association of Watershed Districts) Board of Directors to serve a three-year term. Minnesota Watersheds is a nonprofit organization representing local governments that focus on the management of water on watershed boundaries rather than political boundaries, such as cities and counties. Primary focus areas include providing educational and training opportunities, lobbying and advocacy services, and regular communications. Minnesota Watersheds currently represent 35 watershed districts and three water management organizations in the state, including the SRRWD.

Kramer has served on the SRRWD Board of Managers since 2017. SRRWD Administrator Andy Henschel is excited for Kramer to bring his watershed management experience and his background as an environmental and safety professional to Minnesota Watersheds.

“I look forward to Brad promoting watershed districts and providing ideas on how watersheds and private industry can better collaborate,” Henschel said.

Email newsletter signup

Henschel also noted that Kramer will serve on four of the nine subcommittees, including Executive and Finance, Resolutions, Legislative, and Events and Education.

“I’ve enjoyed learning about our watershed and seeing the amazing professionals at work,” Kramer said. “I may be biased, but I think our staff at the SRRWD is among the most knowledgeable and effective in the state, and I’m always amazed at how quickly they not only pick up, but lead, with new practices and ideas that save our district money, produce amazing results for water quality and help build a sustainable community. When I drive or bicycle around our community and see projects like dredging, wetland restorations and streambank enhancements, I smile knowing that these projects will be a part of the fabric of our community for generations providing improved water quality, habitat, and recreational opportunities.”