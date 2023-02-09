MnDOT announces winners of 2023 “Name a Snowplow” contest Published 8:24 pm Wednesday, February 8, 2023

Scoop! There it is and Blizzo join the state’s snowplow fleet as winners of the 2023 “Name a Snowplow” contest, along with six other popular names, the Minnesota of Transportation announced Wednesday. More than 64,000 voters cast a ballot in the contest. One newly named snowplow will be assigned to each of MnDOT’s eight districts.

The winning names, in order of vote totals, and their future homes are:

Scoop! There it is – District 6 (Southeast Minnesota)

– District 6 (Southeast Minnesota) Yer a Blizzard, Harry – District 8 (Southwest Minnesota)

– District 8 (Southwest Minnesota) Han Snowlo – District 7 (South Central Minnesota)

– District 7 (South Central Minnesota) Blizzo – Metro District (Twin Cities)

– Metro District (Twin Cities) Clearopathtra – District 1 (Northeast Minnesota)

– District 1 (Northeast Minnesota) Better Call Salt – District 3 (Central Minnesota)

– District 3 (Central Minnesota) Blader Tot Hotdish – District 2 (Northwest Minnesota)

– District 2 (Northwest Minnesota) Sleetwood Mac – District 4 (West Central Minnesota)

Scoop! There it is will be the third named snowplow in southeast Minnesota. Edward Blizzardhands joined the fleet in 2022 and Snowbi-Wan Kenobi was added in 2021.

Email newsletter signup

Tallies for all 60 finalists can be found on MnDOT’s Name a Snowplow website. *

The agency invited people to submit creative ideas for snowplow names in December 2022. After receiving more than 10,400 name ideas, MnDOT staff narrowed the list to 60 finalists for the public to vote on. This is the third year that MnDOT has hosted the annual Name a Snowplow contest.

MnDOT now has 25 named snowplows statewide, including Plowy McPlowFace, Betty Whiteout, Duck Duck Orange Truck and The Big Leplowski. In addition to the 24 named snowplows selected through “Name a Snowplow” contests, staff in District 1 chose to add a named snowplow to their region in 2022. Giiwedin, the Ojibwe word for the North Wind, is stationed at MnDOT’s Duluth Truck Station and covers Highway 33 near the Fond du Lac Reservation.