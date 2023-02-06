Multiple departments on scene of house fire in Alden

Published 11:34 am Monday, February 6, 2023

By Sarah Stultz

Multiple fire departments responded to a house fire Monday morning at 126 Second Ave. W. in Alden.

At the scene were firefighters from Alden, Conger and Freeborn, and Wells firefighters were also being called to report.

Check back for more information as it becomes available.

