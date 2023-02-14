Nicole Koester

Nicole Lynn Koester, 33 passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, February 11, 2023, surrounded by her family. A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, February 16 at 1pm at Concordia Bear Lake Lutheran Church with a visitation held on Wednesday February 15 at Bayview/Freeborn Funeral Home from 4-6pm, along with an hour before the service. Pastor Lou Peters will officiate.

Nicole was born on Sunday, March 12, 1989. Much to the family’s surprise she was born with Down syndrome. At eight months, she underwent open heart surgery, and at three years she had corrective eye surgery, but that didn’t stop her. She knew how to “Rock that Chromosome”, as a family we became part of the “Lucky Few” group. She attended and graduated from Albert Lea High School in 2010. She worked at Cedar Valley Service and resided at Crest Services in Albert Lea, and most currently Bridges MN in Mapleton. She loved life and her family and friends, music, and dancing. She was known for giving hugs and ear kisses.

She loved the Arc of Freeborn County and helped raise money for the Arc Bowl-A-Thon, and for the Sparky Golf Tournament. She enjoyed their monthly dances and promenades. She loved food and was known to ask “What’s for Supper?”, and if you didn’t know you’d better make something up.

Nicole is survived by her mom and step dad Amy and Brian White; father Jim (Barb) Koester; brothers Jacob (Cambria) White, Caleb White, Connor White; sister Talicia (Kyle) Jarcho; grandmas Donna White, Dar Burns; uncles Todd Undahl and Mimi Constantino, Greg (Sarah) Undahl, Troy (Bonnie) Koester, Dennis Burns, Daniel Burns, Sean (Kim) White and Rick Koester; aunts Kristi White and fiance Mike Schipper, Jessi White, and Sharrie Statts, along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Nicole was proceeded in death by her brother Jordan Koester and Baby White; maternal grandparents DeVerne and Lois Undahl; paternal Grandpa Walter Koester; step grandpa Richard White; niece Echo White; and uncle Darrell Statts.

The family would like to give special thanks to her teachers, paras, friends and the staff at Cedar Valley, Crest Services, Bridges MN, and the Freeborn County Arc (Life Center).

Go rest high my sweet baby girl. Blessed be her memory.