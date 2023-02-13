NRHEG’s Petsinger headed to state for second year Published 8:25 pm Sunday, February 12, 2023

NRHEG’s Annabelle Petsinger wrestled in the MSHSL Girls’ Section 1 and 2 tournament on Saturday and came out champion in the 120-pound bracket.

The win secured Petsinger, a junior, her second trip to the MSHSL State Tournament March 2 to 4.

“Annabelle is demonstrating what it takes to compete at a high level lately,” said coach Shawn Larson. “For the second week in a row Annabelle has pinned her way through a tournament without allowing a point against her. We are hoping she continues to wrestle well in the coming weeks. If she can continue to wrestle her style of matches, there is a very good chance that Annabelle can do well in the state tournament. I can assure you that Annabelle is not going to be looking past any of her opponents, and she will do everything she can one match at a time.”

Larson said he is proud of Petsinger and cannot wait to see her compete at the state tournament again.

The team will wrestle Thursday at a location still to be determined. The section seeds will be released Monday afternoon.