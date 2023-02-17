Numerous fireworks, loud noise complaints received; 1 cited for fireworks Published 10:38 am Friday, February 17, 2023

Police received 16 reports from all over Albert Lea of loud bangs, fireworks or gunshots starting at 8 p.m. Thursday.

At 10:57 p.m. police cited Alexis Mae Truesdell, 18, for possession of a small amount of marijuana and fireworks and arrested Spencer Adam Edwards on warrants after a traffic stop near the intersection of Fountain Street and Vinehurst Avenue.

Police said the incidents appear to be connected.

Any type of fireworks in Minnesota that explode are considered illegal.

3 arrested on warrants

Deputies arrested Paul Andrew Besser, 41, on a local warrant at 4:04 p.m. Thursday at 411 S. Broadway.

A warrant was served on Jose Guadalupe Rodriguez, 43, at 4:04 a.m. Friday at 411 S. Broadway.

Police arrested Brian Keith Baldwin, 45, on a local warrant at 9:52 p.m. Thursday at 411 S. Broadway.

Windshield broken out of vehicle

A windshield was reported smashed out of a vehicle at 9:52 a.m. Thursday at 605 Fountain St.

Vehicle reported damaged

Police received a report at 10:06 a.m. Thursday of damage to a vehicle at 1210 E. Main St.