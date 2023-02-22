ORDINANCE 23-1 Published 5:10 am Wednesday, February 22, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

Ordinance 23-1 Driveway Ordinance for Hayward Township All driveways must be a minimum of 100 feet from the intersection. There must be a maximum top of 35 feet, 70 for a double driveway. There must be a minimum of a 4-1 slope going down to the ditch. Any culvert installed needs to be a minimum of 15 inches in diameter, needs to be constructed of steel and needs to have aprons on the end. If the owner has multiple driveways Hayward Township will pay for the culvert to widen one and eliminate the other one. If a piece of land has one driveway any additional ones will be at the owner’s expense. The owner will need to contact the board for permission to install a driveway and if it isn’t approved the driveway can be removed.

Albert Lea Tribune:

Feb. 22, 2023

ORDINANCE 23-1