Organization donates to inclusive playground

Published 8:00 pm Friday, February 24, 2023

By Submitted

PEO Chapter BK recently donated to the All Together Inclusive Playground planned at Edgewater Park. Pictured are Barb Rehmke and Penny Jahnke with Kara Paulson from the playground committee. Provided

