Parting shot: Frosty barn

Published 2:47 pm Monday, February 20, 2023

By Submitted

Lens and Shutter Club member Darcy Sime took this photo of a frosty barn east of Albert Lea.

More Albert Lea Magazine

Books you can’t live without

Streaming Madness

Seen: ‘Elf The Musical’

Seen: Cantori Concert

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Financials


  • Special Section

    More special sections