Public invited to presentation about city of Albert Lea logo refresh Published 10:10 am Friday, February 17, 2023

The city of Albert Lea invites local residents to a presentation Thursday on refreshing its logo – adopted in 1977 – with a modern font, warmer colors and updated design.

City Manager Ian Rigg will give the presentation at 5 p.m. in the City Council Chambers on the top floor of City Hall, 221 E. Clark St.

The City Council is considering two concepts that retain some of the current logo’s elements such as the triangle shape and waves representing local lakes. The concepts focus on the theme, “Lake. Land. Life.”, used by the city’s partners in promoting the community.

The logo needs to be simple enough to be reproduced in a broad range of sizes, from business cards to facility signs. Instead of adopting an entirely new look, city staff are recommending a refresh that coordinates with the current logo used throughout Albert Lea, including tree guards, railings, signs and other features downtown.

If eventually adopted by the council, the city would implement the refreshed logo on a gradual basis as it replaces supplies and equipment. Some elements could be changed immediately, such as the website and social media accounts, while others would take place over time, such as vehicles and signs.

The current logo was created by long-time city councilor and mayor Marv Wangen, a graphic artist who owned an advertising firm. Wangen served on the Albert Lea City Council from 1975 to 1991 and as the city’s mayor from 1991 to 2000. He died in 2002.