Renovation of Ulland Brothers’ new maintenance facility complete in Albert Lea Published 2:59 pm Saturday, February 4, 2023

Kraus-Anderson Duluth has completed an expansion and renovation of Ulland Brothers’ maintenance facility at 2501 E. Main St. in Albert Lea.

Celebrating 100 years as a civil construction company, Ulland Brothers is one of the largest excavating and paving contractors in the region, according to a press release.

Designed by DSGW Architects, the project features a 20,000-square-foot addition that houses a new wash bay, ancillary shop, repair bay, warehouse space, loading and receiving dock, welding bay, two welding rooms, a mechanical mezzanines and exterior upgrades.

Email newsletter signup

A 2,650-square-foot interior renovation of a portion of the existing facility Ulland purchased as part of the project includes a new spare parts room, battery room, mechanical room, bathroom and additional warehouse spaces.

Exterior upgrades include new façade insulation, metal wall panels and repainting, aesthetically tying together the new and older buildings.

Improvements to the existing facility also include a new, durable EPDM synthetic rubber roofing membrane.