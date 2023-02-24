Richard “Buck” Aarback

Richard “Buck” Dean Aarback, 87, of Kensett, IA, passed away surrounded by family on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, Mason City, IA.

A Memorial Service will be held 11:00am Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at the Elk Creek Lutheran Church, 4108 Killdeer Ave, Kensett, IA, with Pastor Linda Johnson Prestholt officiating. Inurnment will be held in the Elk Creek Lutheran Church Cemetery.

A Visitation will be held one hour prior to the Service from 10:00am to 11:00am Wednesday, also at the Elk Creek Lutheran Church.

Casual attire is encouraged as Richard was a farm boy through and through.

Richard was born on July 10, 1935, the son of Milton and Olga (Backland) Aarback of rural Kensett, IA. He was confirmed and baptized in the Elk Creek Lutheran Church. Following his graduation from Kensett High School, Richard served time in the United States Army from 1954 to 1956 until his honorable discharge. In his younger years Richard helped his family with farming. Eventually he became a devoted employee of Scotsman Ice Machine, spending 36 years with them.

On June 13, 1970, Richard married Jeanette Frondal; together the couple raised two children in Albert Lea until eventually returning back to the Kensett area. Richard was an active member of the Elk Creek Lutheran Church. His life consisted of faith, and family, to which he was very proud of.

Those left to cherish memories of Richard are his wife of 52 years, Jeanette Aarback; children, Matt (Becky) Aarback of Northwood, IA and Debra (Frondal) Oakland of Albert Lea, MN; grandchildren, Stacy (Justin Hove) Adams, Nicole (Tyler Peterson) Oakland, Derek Oakland, Krysta (Al Cornish) Swanson, Kaylen Swanson, Dan Adams, Dennis Adams, and Wade Steven; great grandchildren, Justice (Marty) Hopperstad, Katelyn (Garrett Evertt) Steven, Liley Steven, Brynlee Boverhuis, Hailey Adams, Hannah (Gavin Bolinger) Adams, Jaxson Hove, Damien Oakland, Aries Oakland, Skylar Oakland, Brooks Oakland, Kanyon Oakland, and Ajna Cornish; two great great grandchildren due in the summer of 2023; nephews, Danny Boettcher and Clayton Boettcher; brother in-laws, Richard Christiansen, Bill (Sherrie) Frondal, and Chuck (Ann) Frondal; sister in laws, Lois Frondal, and Donna Frondal; his beloved furry companion, “Ole” the cat; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Richard is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Karen (Lee) Boettcher; parents in-law, Henry and Esther Frondal; brother in-laws, Duane and Dale Frondal; sister in-laws, Beverly (Roger) Korn, and Gladys Christiansen.

