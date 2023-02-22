ROAD VACATION Published 5:17 am Wednesday, February 22, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

FREEMAN TOWNSHIP

FREEBORN COUNTY, MINNESOTA

NOTICE OF ROAD

VACATION HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Town Board of Freeman Township will hold a public hearing on March 9, 2023at 5:00 p.m. at the Freeman Town Hall, 13517 760 th Avenue, Glenville, MN 56306, for the purpose of holding a public hearing pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, section 164.07 to hear from the public, consider, and possibly act to vacate a portion of 780 th Avenue NW. The Town Board will conduct an on-site inspection of the portion of 780 th

Avenue proposed to be vacated at 15300 780 th Avenue at 4:30 p.m. Interested persons are welcome to attend.

Lori Reyerson, Clerk

Albert Lea Tribune:

Feb. 22, 2023

