Roads worsening as snow, wind picks up Published 4:20 pm Wednesday, February 22, 2023

Roads are beginning to deteriorate as heavy snow falls on the area.

Freeborn, Steele, Waseca and Faribault counties are under a blizzard warning, while Mower, Winnebago and Worth counties are in a winter storm warning.

Under the blizzard warning, travel could be very difficult to impossible, according to the National Weather Service. Widespread blowing snow will lead to significantly reduced visibility. Travel should be restricted to emergencies only, and if people must travel they should have a winter survival kit with them. The weather agency advises people to stay with their vehicle if they get stranded.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, roads are listed as either partially covered or completely covered in snow in and surrounding Albert Lea.

Interstate 90 from Worthington west to Sioux Falls, South Dakota is closed.

Visibility near Wells, Kiester and Bricelyn is listed as less than half a mile, while visibility west of Blue Earth is listed as less than one-tenth of a mile.

The Weather Service states the area is expected to receive an additional 8 to 12 inches of snow accumulation through Thursday morning.