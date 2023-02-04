Robin Gudal: Always focus on your eternal home Published 8:00 pm Friday, February 3, 2023

EN(dur)ANCE by Robin Gudal

I recently celebrated another birthday. I love birthdays! I love gifts! I love my family and enjoy my friends. The way I look at it, one more birthday means one more day to be with those I love. However, I also look forward to heaven. I am certain that celebration will be the biggest party we’ve ever experienced.

“But our citizenship is in heaven. And we eagerly await a Savior from there, the Lord Jesus Christ.” — Philippians 3:20, NIV

Email newsletter signup

Next year I will be 60 and my daughter asked me what I want to do and how I want to celebrate. If I had a big party, I’d want you to come. Even more, I would love to “have coffee” (tongue in cheek) with you in heaven. If you don’t already know if you will be there, I invite you into the family.

“Jesus answered, “I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.” — John 14:6, NIV

“Likewise, I say unto you, there is joy in the presence of the angels of God over one sinner that repenteth.” — Luke 15:10, KJV

“Our Father in heaven, hallowed be your name, your kingdom come, your will be done, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us today our daily bread. And forgive us our debts, as we also have forgiven our debtors. And lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from the evil one. For if you forgive other people when they sin against you, your heavenly father will also forgive you. But if you do not forgive others their sins, your Father will not forgive your sins.” — Matthew 6: 9-15, NIV

“The Lord is near to all who call upon him, to all who call upon him in truth.” — Psalm 145:18, NKJ

Praying as you celebrate your birthday this year that you too will focus on your eternal home.

Robin (Beckman) Gudal is intentional in life, a wife, momma, nana, friend and a flawed and imperfect follower of Jesus.