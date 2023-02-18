Robin Gudal: Rest in the assurance of Jesus Published 8:00 pm Friday, February 17, 2023

EN(dur)ANCE by Robin Gudal

Four a.m. Six a.m. Six-thirty a.m. Seven a.m. wake-up. I must be a little anxious. I have a procedure this week to do with my ongoing medical journey. I wrote about my sickmas story; well, the saga continues. This week I will have a scope that will help the doctors discover the main source of my ongoing throat issue. This is a routine procedure, and I don’t normally see myself as an overly anxious person … yet I was restless.

“Don’t worry about anything; instead, pray about everything. Tell God what you need, and thank him for all he has done. Then you will experience God’s peace, which exceeds anything we can understand. His peace will guard your hearts and minds as you live in Christ Jesus.” — Philippians 4:6-7 NLT

How do you handle anxiousness? Do you fret — as I did this morning — or do you knee-jerk pray. I wish I always did that.

“Rejoice always, pray continually.” — 1 Thessalonians 5:16-17, NIV.

I do have a practice of reciting the 23 Psalm while sitting in the dentist chair (sorry to any dentist reading but I do get anxious in your chairs!), now I need to rest in these verses.

”The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want. He maketh me to lie down in green pastures; He leadeth me beside the still waters. He restoreth my soul; He leadeth me in the paths of righteousness for his name’s sake. Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil; for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff, they comfort me. Thou preparest a table before me in the presence of mine enemies; thou anointest my head with oil; my cup runneth over. Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life; and I will dwell in the house of the Lord for ever.” — King James

As I lay and recited this in my bed this a.m. the section: “Thy rod and thy staff, they comfort me” kept rolling around in my head. I needed comfort. He is a comforter. If you need him to comfort you, lean-in and he will.

“Blessed be God, even the father of our lord Jesus Christ, the father of mercies and the God of all comfort.” — 2 Corinthians 1:3, King James

Resting in the assurance of Jesus.

Robin (Beckman) Gudal is intentional in life, a wife, a momma, a nana, a friend and a flawed and imperfect follower of Jesus.