Sarah Stultz: Progress section is less than 2 weeks away Published 8:45 pm Tuesday, February 14, 2023

Nose for News by Sarah Stultz

A the end of the workday on Wednesday, the door will officially begin to close on the 2023 Progress edition. The project will then be in the hands of our press operator to print the last few sections and our inserting crew, who will put the section together for you, our readers.

The edition includes seven sections filled with inspiring stories and advertisements surrounding this year’s theme: The Sky’s the Limit. In a nutshell, it features people, organizations and businesses making great strides in their own lives or who are making a difference in the community.

Email newsletter signup

For those who aren’t familiar with this section, it is something we start brainstorming for in November. Then, starting in December and continuing through the end of January and beginning of February, we work to interview, photograph and prepare our stories for publication.

While it is our largest project each year — and with that comes many long nights and weekends — it is something we all take pride in.

For myself and the others who write stories, it allows us the opportunity to meet some spectacular people and to share their stories with all of you.

For our advertising staff at the Tribune, it gives them the opportunity to help highlight some of our local businesses — how long they’ve been in business, what they are working on or promoting right now and what they have accomplished in the last year.

Perhaps my favorite thing about Progress is learning more about our friends and neighbors and this place we all call home. It helps me feel appreciation for my fellow community members and to know of the many things people are doing to better the community.

I hope you will pick up a copy of this year’s Progress edition Feb. 25.

Also around the same time, look for our March/April issue of Albert Lea Magazine. There’s a lot of fun things in that issue, and I can’t wait for you to see it.

Sarah Stultz is the managing editor of the Tribune. Her column appears every Wednesday.