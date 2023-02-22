SCIC honors Sorenson for 10 years of leadership and professional development Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, February 21, 2023

Tom Sorenson, CIC, AFIS, CPIA of Americana Insurance Group, Albert Lea and Wells, was recently recognized for professional leadership and advanced knowledge by the Society of Certified Insurance Counselors.

Sorenson was awarded a certificate of achievement recognizing 10 consecutive years of successfully maintaining the Certified Insurance Counselor (CIC) designation.

The CIC designation requires an annual continuing education update ensuring that his education is always up-to-date and relevant.

“Sorenson’s ongoing allegiance and support of the CIC program is a testament to the value he places on real world education and professional growth. His clients, associates and the insurance profession as a whole benefit from such leadership and a strong commitment to continuing education,” said William J. Hold, president and CEO of the National Alliance for Insurance Education and Research.

The CIC Program is nationally recognized as the premier continuing education program for insurance professionals, with programs offered in all 50 states and Puerto Rico. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, the Society of CIC is a not-for-profit organization and the founding program of the National Alliance for Insurance Education and Research.