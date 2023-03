Scoreboard Published 7:22 pm Tuesday, February 28, 2023

Upcoming area prep schedule

WEDNESDAY

Girls basketball: Albert Lea at Red Wing, 7 p.m. (sections)

THURSDAY

Boys basketball: Glenville-Emmons sections, if necessary

Girls basketball: NRHEG sections, if necessary

FRIDAY

Boys basketball: Albert Lea at Rochester Mayo, 7:30 p.m.

Madelia at Alden-Conger, 7 p.m. (sections)

Wrestling: Albert Lea, NRHEG and United South Central at state tournament

Saturday’s results

Boys hockey

New Prague 7, Albert Lea 5

NP 1 2 4 – 7

AL 1 2 2 – 5

Albert Lea stats: Bryant Johnston 1 assist; Max Edwin 1 goal, 1 assist; Jack Ladlie 1 assist; Eli Farris 2 goals; Joseph Yoon 1 goal; Gavin Quam 1 assist; Connor Pirsig 1 goal; Dakota Jahnke 40 saves

Friday’s results

Boys basketball

Glenville-Emmons 71, Grand Meadow 55

Martin County West 69, Alden Conger 50

Girls basketball

Rushford-Peterson 71, Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons 38

Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons stats: Cearra Grunzke 11 points, Ashley Newman 6 points; Alyvia Newman 6 points; Macy Mattson 6 points; Lauren Heskett 5 points; Rachel Heskett 3 points

Boys hockey

Albert Lea 4, Winona 1

AL 1 1 2 – 4

WN 0 1 0 – 1

Albert Lea stats: Carson Severtson 1 assist; Tim Chalmers 1 assist; Max Edwin 1 goal; Jack Ladlie 1 goal, 1 assist; Eli Farris 1 assist; Joseph Yoon 1 goal, 1 assist; Derrek Laite 1 goal; Dakota Jahnke 16 saves